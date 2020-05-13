Shoprite agrees to share the retail pie by ending exclusivity clauses

Shoprite Holdings - which owns Shoprite, Checkers and Usave stores - has agreed to stop enforcing exclusivity clauses in its lease agreements, the Competition Commission announced on Wednesday.

This means that smaller companies will now be able to operate in the same malls or shopping complexes and compete against the retail giant.

“Furthermore, Shoprite Checkers has undertaken to immediately cease exclusivity against other supermarkets in non-urban areas. This will be phased out over five years in urban areas,” said the commission in a statement.

“The agreement follows the Grocery Retail Market Inquiry (GRMI) report released in November last year, which found that exclusive lease clauses contained in various leasing contracts impeded competition in the South African grocery retail sector. It also found that there were no compelling justifications for the continued existence of these exclusive lease agreements.”