Pub owners begged for alcohol by desperate customers

If South Africans are not brewing alcohol, they are begging pub owners to sell it to them.

Ace Ncobo, owner of The Village Lifestyle in Idutywa, Eastern Cape, said he has had to turn people away who were offering to buy from his establishment.

"I get calls and messages on a daily basis from my customers pleading with me to sell them alcohol at an inflated rate. One customer once offered to pay R3,000 for a bottle of cognac that sells at R500.

"I have had people offering R1,000 for a R400 bottle of whiskey and R500 for gin that sells at R134. Unfortunately I can't help them because I don't want to lose my licence just for a few thousand rands," Ncobo said.

Lunga Magxaka of Lunga General Jazz cafe in Port Elizabeth said he even had people who would stop him in the streets because they wanted alcohol.

"I always tell them that we are not allowed to sell alcohol during the lockdown period and there is absolutely nothing I can do about it.