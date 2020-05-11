Gauteng motorists nabbed for smuggling booze, impersonating cops

With lockdown regulations barring people from still transporting alcohol, some people continue to find creative ways to move booze from one place to other.

At the weekend, one motorist trying to disguise his booze stash as trash was bust in Sandton, Johannesburg.

A picture circulated by the Gauteng community safety group shows how the man had filled his boot with leaves, beneath which lay box upon box of alcohol.

The man was arrested.

Well, if there's one thing the man may have done right in this case, it was raking up all the leaves from his yard to use to conceal his loot!