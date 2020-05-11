Gauteng motorists nabbed for smuggling booze, impersonating cops
With lockdown regulations barring people from still transporting alcohol, some people continue to find creative ways to move booze from one place to other.
At the weekend, one motorist trying to disguise his booze stash as trash was bust in Sandton, Johannesburg.
A picture circulated by the Gauteng community safety group shows how the man had filled his boot with leaves, beneath which lay box upon box of alcohol.
The man was arrested.
Another motorist, travelling from Gauteng to the Free State, decided to pack his alcohol in his luggage. Inside his bags containing his clothes, he laid several bottles of whisky and wine.
Meanwhile, two men who were stopped at a roadblock bear Bekkersdal, west of Johannesburg, were caught for trying to impersonate police officers.
Department spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said the pair had been stopped by the Gauteng traffic police.
They had been speeding.
“According to preliminary reports, the officers pulled over a black Toyota Fortuner and requested a driver’s licence. While the driver was on the verge of handing out his driver’s licence, one of the officers spotted a police identity in the driver’s wallet,” said Morwane.
“The officers asked the driver and the passenger if they were members of the South African Police Service and they both confirmed to be police officers. Upon examining the identity card closely, the officers found that it was tampered with and fraudulent.
“The officers immediately arrested the two male suspects.”
The two are expected to appear in the Westonaria magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
