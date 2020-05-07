SAB may dump 130m litres of beer

South African Breweries has likened provisions of the lockdown to the Prohibition in the US in the 1920s and 30s that saw criminals cash in on illicit trade and consumers exposed to hazardous brews.

The company also warned that it may have to dump 130m litres of beer – about 400-million bottles worth - at its brewing facilities, which have run out of space to legally store alcohol.

Under the lockdown rules, the transportation of alcohol is banned, preventing the company from taking the product to depots and warehouses for storage.

“SAB is not legally allowed to store brewed beer once it reaches a certain capacity. Once breweries reach permissible limits, the alcohol needs to be stored at offsite SAB-owned facilities. As the movement of alcohol is not permitted the beer would in this unique instance need to be destroyed,” the company told eNCA on Thursday.

Having to dump the beer would be a lengthy process and prevent the company from operating at full capacity for at least four months, SAB told the broadcaster.

Likening the alcohol ban to the Prohibition between 1919 and 1933, SAB said in a statement that while it was initially intended to help protect communities, unintended consequences were now emerging.

“Banning alcohol sales doesn't suddenly remove demand. Banning alcohol simply hands the market to criminals,” said SAB.