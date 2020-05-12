Agreement halts plan to pour millions of litres of beer 'down the drain'

South African Breweries (SAB) has reached an agreement with the government to avoid having to pour millions of litres of beer down the drain because it could not be transported under lockdown.

The company warned last week that it may have to dump 130-million litres of beer, about 400m bottles worth, that had accumulated at its brewing facilities, which had run out of space to legally store more.

The news was greeted with disbelief by many on social media. Images of beer purportedly being poured “down the drain” in Pretoria were shared on social media on Friday.

TimesLIVE has contacted SAB to confirm if dumping has started.