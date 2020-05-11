ANCWL dares evidence of Sisulu wrongdoing be furnished

The ANC Women's League has challenged anyone with evidence of wrongdoing against human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu to come forward.

ANCWL secretary-general Meokgo Matuba said there was a "media smear campaign" against Sisulu, which she described as disgusting.

"The tactics of tarnishing Sisulu's image by subjecting her to courts of public opinion is [a] cowardice approach.

"We challenge those who have evidence of Sisulu acting unlawfully or involved in any fraud and corruption to approach law enforcement agencies," she said.

Sisulu's name appeared in a number of publications last week, including Sowetan, due to allegations made against her adviser Mphumzi Mdekazi in affidavits submitted to the Hawks by Amatola Water CEO Vuyo Zitumane and her counterpart at Lepelle Northern Water, Phineas Legodi.

The allegations range from interference in the administration and tenders, to claims he was saddled with debt following Sisulu's failed ANC presidential campaign. Both Zitumane and Legodi have been suspended.

In a letter to HeraldLIVE, Sowetan's sister publication, Mdekazi's attorney, Yolelwa Sikunyana, dismissed the allegations as untruthful and factually incorrect.