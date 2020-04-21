ANC MP shut down during virtual meeting for joking about booze

If you're having withdrawal symptoms caused by the shortage of alcohol due to the booze ban, don't worry - you're not alone. Even our lawmakers are struggling to control their thirst.

ANC MP Alfred Tseki could not hold himself on Tuesday and complained that the background of his colleague Enock Mthethwa was making him “thirsty” during a virtual portfolio committee meeting.

This was a human settlements, water and sanitation committee meeting meant to receive feedback from human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu about her departments' interventions during the national lockdown.

“No, no, chairperson, member Mthethwa is making us thirsty. We are thirsty and there is the booze,” joked Tseki in isiZulu.