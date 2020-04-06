SA engineers offer free services for informal settlement 'de-densification'

A group of black South African engineers has come together to offer its services for free to the government in a bid to create temporary settlements to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu announced last month that the government would be “de-densifying” informal settlements across the country in a bid to fight the virus.

Across the world, physical distancing, sanitising and regular handwashing are recommended as the best methods to fight the spread of the virus.

However, when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown compelling residents to stay at home, concerns were raised over the large number of South Africans who live in shacks that have no running water.