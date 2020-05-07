Water and sanitation department probes alleged dodgy deals worth billions

The water and sanitation department is investigating contracts worth billions of rand that were allegedly awarded irregularly.

On Tuesday, human settlements, sanitation and water minister Lindiwe Sisulu received a copy of an investigation report, which highlights the rot in her department.

“We faced huge financial mismanagement in the water sector, with the result that many of our top officials at national and municipal levels are under investigation. All current investigations will be fast-tracked and ensure there will be follow-through consequences. If needed we will also call in forensic investigators to assist us,” Sisulu said.

In a statement, Sisulu said she appointed a team of eminent people — assisted by Treasury-approved investigators — to probe allegations of maladministration at the water and sanitation department.