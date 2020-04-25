Temporary housing structures possible solution to physical distancing issues in informal settlements

Human Settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu and City of Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo, on Friday, attended the launch of temporary housing structures designed to help the government in dealing with overcrowding in informal settlements during the covid-19 pandemic.

The first roll-out of the structures came courtesy of a donation by the South African Housing and Infrastructure Fund (Sahif) which will be providing housing structures for about 300 South Africans who live in Ikemeleng, a tent settlement in Wilgeheuwel, Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.

The residential units are two-room structures which feature wooden flooring, a corrugated iron roof. The walls are made of a fireproof material called 'rockhard' which is cool in summer and warm in winter, according to Sahif.

Sisulu said the covid-19 national command council chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa had decided to do something to help enforce physical distancing among those living in informal settlements.