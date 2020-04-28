Government abandons mass removals plan as measure to curb Covid-19

Sisulu said government would now be embarking on "reblocking" in informal settlements to ensure that emergency vehicles could be allowed to access high density informal settlements.

"The concept of de-densification is a way that we, government, had described what we wanted to do and I've been in contact with a number of NGOs and they have helped me understand the language that's acceptable, we call it reblocking," she said.

"This means to create enough space around them so that vehicles can come through, especially emergency services, and this is the concept they've been working on so they will be nothing new by the time we get there."

The minister said "de-densification will be put aside" as reblocking would be used to create enough space for social distancing to be adhered to. "If people agree to move to other places, they will do that on a voluntary basis," Sisulu said.

Government had initially identified 29 informal settlements in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Western Cape that would have been affected by the removals. Sisulu said agreements reached with NGOs which operated in informal settlements is that nobody would be removed.