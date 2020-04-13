No agreement on mass relocation from informal settlements: Lindiwe Sisulu

Lindiwe Sisulu, human settlements minister, said she has not ordered mass removal of people from informal settlements as a measure to tackle overcrowding during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have never done that nor given any indication of that,” she said in a statement on Sunday.

“I have been clear and consistent. I am working with NGOs that are close to informal settlements to guide government on what we can do about the vulnerability of people in informal settlements.

“We are still in consultation with the NGOs and have not concluded our discussion. Nor have any plans been taken to the [Covid-19] Command Council.”

Sisulu added, “The only thing that has been done by my office is send out a directive to suspend evictions as long as the country continues to work on mitigating the spread of Covid-19.”