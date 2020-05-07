Randburg taxi rank becomes first taxi rank to receive sanitising booth

Randburg taxi rank became the first rank to have sanitising booth at it's entrances.

This was seen on Thursday morning during the launch programme by the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) to intensify the disinfection programme to curb spread of Covid-19.

Sizwe Skosana from Sigma Medical said this was the first time for a taxi rank to have a walk disinfecting unit.

"This machine is 100% water-based, and it kills on contact. We are in partnership with SANTACO and these machines will be seen at all the taxi ranks.

Also attending the launch was the MEC for public transport and roads infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo.

Mamabolo said they want to ensure the wearing of masks inside taxis.