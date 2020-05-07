Randburg taxi rank becomes first taxi rank to receive sanitising booth
Randburg taxi rank became the first rank to have sanitising booth at it's entrances.
This was seen on Thursday morning during the launch programme by the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) to intensify the disinfection programme to curb spread of Covid-19.
Sizwe Skosana from Sigma Medical said this was the first time for a taxi rank to have a walk disinfecting unit.
"This machine is 100% water-based, and it kills on contact. We are in partnership with SANTACO and these machines will be seen at all the taxi ranks.
Also attending the launch was the MEC for public transport and roads infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo.
Mamabolo said they want to ensure the wearing of masks inside taxis.
"In this province, we will be very strict when it comes to the wearing of masks. If people don't have masks they should not be allowed to commute. As the department in the province, we are going to go on taxi ranks to make sure these innovations are introduced. Taxi ranks should also be kept clean. No taxi should be a carrier of coronavirus; every taxi must be cleaned before and after every trip," he said.
The taxi rank and the taxis were disinfected and there were also sanitising machines that were made available for commuters.
Buti Mkonza, chairperson of SANTACO said the programme will be launched at different ranks across the province.
"We will be visiting all the ranks across the province so as to make sure commuters and taxi drivers adhere to the new regulations. We are excited about the donations from private companies and the provincial government for assisting with sanitisers. We all know there is a lot of movement at taxi ranks and I believe with innovations such as this we will be able to fight the spread of Covid-19," he said.
