Plan in place to limit spread of virus among 16.5-million taxi commuters

The largest taxi organisation in the country has mapped out a plan to limit the spread of Covid-19 in the sector, as the number of confirmed cases rose to 116 on Wednesday.

SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) president Phillip Taaibosch addressed journalists at the Wanderers taxi rank in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning on measures the council will take to limit the spread of the virus. These include cleaning and disinfecting taxi ranks and minibus taxis with certified chemicals every day, reports SowetanLIVE's sister publication BusinessLIVE.

There are more than 1,000 taxi ranks in the country and the sector transports an estimated 16.5-million passengers a day, he said.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has said there would be random screening of passengers for Covid-19 at all taxi ranks and train stations – and that the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) would sanitise all of its trains.