South Africa

Joburg streets clean and free of litter

By Karabo Ledwaba - 30 March 2020 - 16:18
A Johannesburg taxi rank being cleaned amid the national lockdown
Image: City of Johannesburg

The City of Johannesburg has embarked on a huge cleanup of Joburg streets during the national lockdown.

Major transportation and public areas such as Bree Taxi Rank and MTN Taxi Rank have been cleaned since the lockdown commenced.

The City Of Johannesburg shared pictures on social media of a pristine taxi rank which is notorious for being littered with rubbish.

Spokesperson for the city, Mlimandlela Ndamase, told Sowetan that they will be taking the lessons they have learnt during the cleanup beyond the pandemic.

"The mayor has directed the City to note and document lessons from the response to Covid-19 that may be incorporated as part of the new normal post-Covid-19 in building a liveable and resilient City as per the growth and development strategy 2040," said Ndamase. 

Chinese city Wuhan, which was the first epicentre of Covid-19, also went through a massive cleanup which included the sanitising of public spaces.

