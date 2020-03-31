Hammanskraal taxi ranks get water tanks to help fight coronavirus

Rea Baitshenyetsi, AngloGold Ashanti's CSI manager, said with the three tanks they were contributing to efforts that will help fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

Nawa said they as the city would ensure that the three tanks were filled up with water every single day to ensure that they don't just stand empty without serving their purpose.

He said the Hammanskraal water problem was the city's number one priority area and they would soon announce steps to resolve the issue.

The area has a long-standing water problem as the CSIR has found that tap water was of poor quality for human consumption. Residents mainly rely on water delivered daily in water trucks.

Thabo Moila from Santaco Tshwane said inasmuch as they appreciate the gesture from AngloGold Ashanti, they were still faced with issues of not having toilets at some of their taxi ranks, including Kopanong where the water tanks were unveiled.

"What's happening here today is great but it's long overdue and we hope the problem of not having toilets is also attended to," Moila said.

Mpho Motsepe, from NTA Gauteng, said the taxi industry had been ignored for too long and the donation by AngloGold Ashanti would go a long way in the fight against Covid-19.