Taxi ranks to be disinfected every three days to help curb Covid-19
The Gauteng department of transport has launched a groundbreaking initiative which will see all taxi ranks in the province being sanitised and given support in the fight against Covid-19.
In the initiative, taxi ranks will be disinfected every three day and each taxi sanitised and so will the commuters and drivers.
The programme was launched by Gauteng MEC of transport Jacob Mamabolo on Monday in Sangweni taxi rank, Tembisa. It involves, Outsurance, SA Taxi, AngloGold Ashanti, Clinix Health Group, Armsco and MTN.
Mamabolo said Outsurance will provide 120 peopleto work as pointsmen and have been trained to disinfect facilities.
The department will provide these workers with transport and they will move from one rank to another disinfecting the facilities.
The Outsurance team has been trained by another partners, Clinix Health Group which will also supply with sanitisers and disinfectant. Armsco on the other hand, will test all the material that will be provided to the taxi rank to ensure that it meets the required standards.
“This programme will go to the entire province. We want to touch every taxi because one taxi left out, can be very dangerous. If one commuter gets inside, it can be very dangerous. The programme started last week and we are intensifying it. We are really grateful to all our partners who have come onboard to help fight the virus.
“This is going to have a big impact. I can say now, that with the work we are starting today, no taxi will be a risk, obviously not 100%,” Mamabolo.
Taxis will be sanitised daily. Gloves, masks and sanitisers will be distributed to drivers and there commuters will also be sanitised.
The ranks will also be installed with 200 litres-tanks of sanitising liquid which have been supplied by AngloGold Ashanti.
SA Taxi, which provides finance to the taxi industry, has donated R3m to the initiative.
Matsidikanye Moswane, SA Taxi corporate affairs executive said: “We saw it as an imperative as a key strategic partner to the taxi industry. We could not sit back and not do anything.”
National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele said the industry was really excited with the intervention that has come through the partnership.
“We are really happy with the support that we are now getting. Finally, all taxis in the Gauteng province will be disinfected and also passengers will be sanitised. We would have been happier if what is happening in Gauteng could be emulated in all other provinces…,” Malele said.
The issue of sanitising public transport has been a concern to the public as there was no one willing to take up the cost of providing equipment for the taxi industry.
MTN joined the partnership to promote the discrimination of correct information in public platforms.
