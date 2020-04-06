Taxi ranks to be disinfected every three days to help curb Covid-19

The Gauteng department of transport has launched a groundbreaking initiative which will see all taxi ranks in the province being sanitised and given support in the fight against Covid-19.

In the initiative, taxi ranks will be disinfected every three day and each taxi sanitised and so will the commuters and drivers.

The programme was launched by Gauteng MEC of transport Jacob Mamabolo on Monday in Sangweni taxi rank, Tembisa. It involves, Outsurance, SA Taxi, AngloGold Ashanti, Clinix Health Group, Armsco and MTN.

Mamabolo said Outsurance will provide 120 peopleto work as pointsmen and have been trained to disinfect facilities.

The department will provide these workers with transport and they will move from one rank to another disinfecting the facilities.

The Outsurance team has been trained by another partners, Clinix Health Group which will also supply with sanitisers and disinfectant. Armsco on the other hand, will test all the material that will be provided to the taxi rank to ensure that it meets the required standards.