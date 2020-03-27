Lockdown? What lockdown? Capetonians continue to shop and walk their dogs

Cape Town was supposed to be on lockdown on Friday but with droves of homeless people, beggars, hustlers, refugees and ordinary residents on shopping runs it felt more like a Sunday after Christmas.

In the city centre, central city improvement district (CCID) staff tried in vain to get a group of young men off the street.

They were from Mannenberg, they claimed, and they were just on their way home.

A CCID officer told them that two people in the Western Cape had succumbed to the Covid-19 virus, and that they should please stay away from populated areas.