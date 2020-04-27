Sick Malaysian sailor evacuated from oil tanker off Durban coast

A Malaysian sailor was evacuated from a crude oil tanker off Durban's coast on Sunday after falling ill aboard the vessel.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Durban station commander Jonathan Kellerman said the 34-year-old crewman had suffered a medical complaint, that was not Covid-19 related.

The team received a report about the ailing sailor on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning a NSRI team, accompanied by paramedics, was dispatched to the vessel, which was three nautical miles from the port.

“Observing all department of health Covid-19 regulations during this operation, two paramedics were transferred to the ship and took over care of the patient from the ship's medical crew.