Labour minister Thulas Nxesi demands paid sick leave for workers with Covid-19 symptoms

Employers must take measures to protect the health and safety of everyone in their workplace as some companies resume operations under stage four of the lockdown, employment and labour minministerulas Nxesi said on Sunday.

This includes contractors, self-employed people and volunteers.

“Any employer who does not comply with the direction may be ordered to close business,” Nxesi said.

Nxesi, who was briefing the media on the partial return to workplaces on Monday, said he had issued a directive setting out measures that employers are required to take to prevent the transmission of Covid-19 in the workplace.

“Businesses that are reopening must put the measures in place before restarting the work.”