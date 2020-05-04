Covid-19: More than 440 new infections and eight new deaths in one day

The number of confirmed cases increased from 6336 on Saturday to 6783 on Sunday – up by 447 cases in one day. But this seemingly high number stems from more than 15 061 new tests that were conducted, out of the 245 747 that had been done to date.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the Western Cape still had the highest number of infections with 3044 confirmed cases, followed by Gauteng with 1624 cases and KwaZulu-Natal with 1076 cases. The other provinces’ numbers are: 774 in Eastern Cape, 122 in Free State, 37 in Limpopo, 46 in Mpumalanga, 36 in North West and 24 in the Northern Cape.

More than 7.2m South Africans have been screened and more than 72 000 were referred for testing.