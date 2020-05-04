PODCAST | WEEK 5: Survivor's guilt

In this short podcast series, we follow Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken, as they track, record and reflect on the real events and people that make up SA’s biggest Covid-19 news stories.

In this episode, we speak to a Covid-19 survivor about his experience and efforts to keep his family safe. Graeme and Alex also reflect on the impact reporting on the lockdown is having on their wellbeing.

LISTEN TO WHAT HAPPENED OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR: