South Africa

Boots on the ground: behind SA’s national lockdown

PODCAST | WEEK 5: Survivor's guilt

By Graeme Hosken, Alex Patrick and Paige Muller - 04 May 2020 - 10:37
Hundreds of residents stand in several queues and wait for the arrival of volunteers to arrive with food at 3 pm each day.
Image: Aron Hyman

In this short podcast series, we follow Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken, as they track, record and reflect on the real events and people that make up SA’s biggest Covid-19 news stories.

In this episode, we speak to a Covid-19 survivor about his experience and efforts to keep his family safe. Graeme and Alex also reflect on the impact reporting on the lockdown is having on their wellbeing.

LISTEN TO WHAT HAPPENED OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR:

Boots on the ground is a true piece of mobile journalism — all interviews, voices and sound effects have been gathered using nothing but smartphones.

