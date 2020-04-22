'These people are robbers, finish en klaar': day of looting, violence, death across the Cape

“I didn’t know that my son was killed because the person who told me [that he was shot] didn’t tell me that he passed away. When I came here I realised that he is no more — that he is dead. It makes me feel bad ... I don’t know what to say,” he said, choking back tears.

He had been told his son ran to a nearby house after being shot. “The people say that the police shot him. So, why? He didn’t do nothing wrong to nobody, he was just here on the street, then two police vans came,” he said.

“He tried to run until he reached the house where I found him. The owner of the house said he died after 10 minutes, but the people thought he was still alive because his body was still warm.

“It’s not like he robbed anybody or did something. Now the police ran away. How will I know if he did something wrong or if he didn’t do something wrong? I have no proof of that.”

While Diybilika respected the investigating process, he hoped it will be swift so he can bury his son. “They cannot keep bodies for too long — he must be buried in time,” he said.