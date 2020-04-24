'There was no need for handcuffs': traumatised atchar seller tells court

“I was traumatised. They treated me as if I had killed someone.”

These were the words of 53-year-old Thandi Thabethe, who was arrested on Thursday for selling atchar without a permit in Soweto.

Thabethe was arrested during an intensive lockdown operation by police and soldiers.

She was released on warning on Thursday evening after being charged with contravening the Disaster Management Act.

Her arrest was captured on video and struck a chord with many South Africans, including social media influencer and lawyer Tumi Sole, who was one of those who offered to help her.