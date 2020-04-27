Alleged school thieves caught in Limpopo
Seven people believed to have been involved in break-ins at residences and school properties in the Mankweng area have been arrested, Limpopo police said on Monday.
The arrests were carried out on Sunday, shortly after two of them were found in possession of goods alleged to have been stolen at one of the schools in the area.
“The team gathered more information on the other possible suspects involved in these burglaries. Five more were then arrested at different locations and were allegedly found in possession of other suspected stolen properties,” said Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.
“The suspects, aged between 24 and 64, were allegedly linked to several burglaries in this area and during the arrest, various stolen items were recovered.”
Police were trying to establish how many burglaries the group could have carried out.
“All suspects will appear in Mankweng magistrate's court on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 facing charges of business burglary and possession of presumed stolen properties,” said Mojapelo.
The education department has reported that hundreds of its schools have been the target of criminals since they shut down for the coronavirus lockdown last month.
Computers, tables and chairs, roofs, tiles, doors, tablets and even food meant for the school children’s feeding scheme are among the items stolen.