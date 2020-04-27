South Africa

Alleged school thieves caught in Limpopo

By Naledi Shange - 27 April 2020 - 15:24
Seven people have been arrested in connection with a number of break-ins at schools and homes in Mankweng, Limpopo.
Seven people have been arrested in connection with a number of break-ins at schools and homes in Mankweng, Limpopo.
Image: File / Esa Alexander

Seven people believed to have been involved in break-ins at residences and school properties in the Mankweng area have been arrested, Limpopo police said on Monday.

The arrests were carried out on Sunday, shortly after two of them were found in possession of goods alleged to have been stolen at one of the schools in the area.

“The team gathered more information on the other possible suspects involved in these burglaries. Five more were then arrested at different locations and were allegedly found in possession of other suspected stolen properties,” said Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

“The suspects, aged between 24 and 64, were allegedly linked to several burglaries in this area and during the arrest, various stolen items were recovered.”

Police were trying to establish how many burglaries the group could have carried out.

“All suspects will appear in Mankweng magistrate's court on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 facing charges of business burglary and possession of presumed stolen properties,” said Mojapelo.

The education department has reported that hundreds of its schools have been the target of criminals since they shut down for the coronavirus lockdown last month.

Computers, tables and chairs, roofs, tiles, doors, tablets and even food meant for the school children’s feeding scheme are among the items stolen.   

Ministers delay decision on return to schools, tertiary education

Students and school pupils are still in the dark about their schooling as the update by both ministers of higher education & training Blade ...
News
6 hours ago

Sadtu calls for strict health protocols before pupils, teachers return to school

Sadtu has called on the departments of basic eduction and higher education to provide temperature scanners to screen pupils and students when schools ...
News
2 days ago

Poor pupils locked out of digital classrooms miss out on school work

Pupils from poor backgrounds are losing out on their school work as they can't afford to access digital classrooms to catch up with their studies as ...
News
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X