'You think your president is crazy?': Muslims arrested for praying under lockdown

Minister Bheki Cele warned on Sunday that police had “no choice but to enforce the law” if the lockdown regulations were flouted for religious gatherings.

He was speaking after the arrest of 17 people during a Muslim prayer gathering in Pretoria.

The incident on Friday was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

The clip showed police walking into what appeared to be a mosque where shoes had been left outside.

“What’s going on here,” one officer asked?” All of you down,” another officer ordered.

“You think your president is crazy, nê,” says one of the police officers.