South Africa

Five police officers in isolation with Covid-19 in Gauteng

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 23 April 2020 - 20:26
Police during lockdown patrols in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. File photo.
Police during lockdown patrols in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell / Sunday Times

Five police officers are in isolation after contracting Covid-19 in Gauteng, says provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Ellias Mawela.

He declined to name the police stations with confirmed cases, saying they would be stigmatised and people would not want to go there, despite measures to disinfect them.

Mawela was speaking on the sidelines of a lockdown operation by law enforcement officials alongside the SANDF in Soweto on Thursday.

He said the operation was prompted by complaints from law-abiding citizens, concerned at how some people were carrying on with their lives as normal, ignoring the call to stay at home.

Furious Zweli Mkhize puts deputy DG in charge of Covid-19 fight in Nelson Mandela Bay

Furious with the Eastern Cape government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in Nelson Mandela Bay, health minister Zweli Mkhize has taken charge by ...
News
8 hours ago

FNB Stadium 'on standby' to serve as a field hospital to treat Covid-19

FNB Stadium is on standby to serve as a field hospital to treat Covid-19‚ once it gets the go-ahead on such a proposal from the government.
Sport
1 day ago

Some people in the township believed they would not contract the virus, according to Mawela.

“We have a responsibility as law enforcement officials in this country to ensure that we educate our community.

Mawela cautioned that if people failed to adhere to the regulations, the country would lose the battle against the pandemic.

“We want our people to observe the regulations so that we can stop the spread of the virus, especially in this province.

Gauteng was, until Thursday, the epicentre of the pandemic. “If we lose Gauteng, we have lost the whole country,” he said.

Thousands of people have been arrested since the start of the lockdown.

“We’re not happy about arresting a lot of people, what we want to achieve more is for the people to talk to their conscious and observe the regulations,” he said.

“The gender-based violence, like any other crime category, is going down in the province. The only crime which is still a headache for us, is the burglary of business premises,” he said.

He condemned policy brutality, saying “no-one is above the law”. Members of the police were being engaged on ways to implement the lockdown regulations without resorting to violence.

Managing and handling your money beyond lockdown

For a lot of people, the national lockdown has shown just how precarious their situation with money is.
News
1 day ago

'Madness' to restart Serie A, says Brescia boss after contracting coronavirus

Brescia president Massimo Cellino called on Sunday the prospect of restarting the Serie A season "madness" after announcing that he had contracted ...
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
X