Five police officers in isolation with Covid-19 in Gauteng

Some people in the township believed they would not contract the virus, according to Mawela.

“We have a responsibility as law enforcement officials in this country to ensure that we educate our community.

Mawela cautioned that if people failed to adhere to the regulations, the country would lose the battle against the pandemic.

“We want our people to observe the regulations so that we can stop the spread of the virus, especially in this province.

Gauteng was, until Thursday, the epicentre of the pandemic. “If we lose Gauteng, we have lost the whole country,” he said.

Thousands of people have been arrested since the start of the lockdown.

“We’re not happy about arresting a lot of people, what we want to achieve more is for the people to talk to their conscious and observe the regulations,” he said.

“The gender-based violence, like any other crime category, is going down in the province. The only crime which is still a headache for us, is the burglary of business premises,” he said.

He condemned policy brutality, saying “no-one is above the law”. Members of the police were being engaged on ways to implement the lockdown regulations without resorting to violence.