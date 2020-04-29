Woman injured as taxi and defence force vehicle collide
One person was injured in a collision between a taxi and a defence force vehicle in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.
Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the accident happened on Main Road in Eldorado Parkabo ut 6am.
A woman occupant in the taxi was injured and was transported to hospital, Minnaar said.
The accident is under investigation.
@TrafficSA @ConnyMikateko @Djbrianrikhotso horrible incident at Golden highway R553 Eldorado park and Freedom Park robot #Taxi and SA Army vehicle #crash 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BzTP1KGW31— GodfreyMavasa (@GodfreyBullMasa) April 29, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.