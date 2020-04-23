Big jump in Covid-19 cases and 10 more deaths as SA ramps up testing

As testing for the virus is significantly ramped up, it emerged on Thursday that there were 318 cases confirmed since the previous figures were released on Wednesday.

This was the highest number of positive infections recorded in a day.

SA is fast approaching the 4,000 mark with the total number of infections having increased to 3,953.

The health ministry was not despondent at the growing number of positive cases, adding that community screening and testing was yielding positive results by quickly detecting those who were infected.

The death toll, however, also continued to rise.

Ten new fatalities were reported on Thursday, raising the total to 75. The majority of them were in the Western Cape.