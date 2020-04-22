Covid-19 death toll climbs to 65
The death toll of people with Covid-19 has risen to 65.
This comes as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on Wednesday increased by 170 to 3,635.
On Tuesday the number of confirmed coronavirus cases stood at 3,465.
This was confirmed by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize in a media statement on Wednesday evening.
"As at today, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 3 635. The total number of tests conducted to date is 133 774, of which 6 868 were done in the last24 hours," said Mkhize.
"Today, we regrettably report seven more Covid-19 related deaths. Five of them occurred in the Western Cape and two in KwaZulu-Natal. This increases the total to 65."
