South Africa

Covid-19 death toll climbs to 65

By SowetanLIVE - 22 April 2020 - 20:45
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that the confirmed Covid-19 cases have once again risen.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The death toll of people with Covid-19 has risen to 65.

This comes as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on Wednesday increased by 170 to 3,635.

On Tuesday the number of confirmed coronavirus cases stood at 3,465.

This was confirmed by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize in a media statement on Wednesday evening.

"As at today, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 3 635. The total number of tests conducted to date is 133 774, of which 6 868 were done in the last24 hours," said Mkhize.

"Today, we regrettably report seven more Covid-19 related deaths. Five of them occurred in the Western Cape and two in KwaZulu-Natal. This increases the total to 65."

Western Cape expecting 80,000 Covid-19 infections, says premier

The Western Cape expects to have a shortfall of 750 critical care beds if the province hits an estimated peak of 80,000 Covid-19 infections, premier ...
News
1 day ago

KZN Spar temporarily closes after worker tests positive for Covid-19

Tiffany's SuperSpar on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast temporarily closed on Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
News
10 hours ago

