Vavi bemoans persistent Covid-19 in his family

SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) leader Zwelinzima Vavi says he will test for Covid-19 for the third time after his second test results came back positive.

Vavi was discharged from hospital two weeks ago after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Last Thursday, he shared on Twitter that he and his youngest son were getting tested for the second time, saying: "If we test positive still it would only mean that the virus has taken longer to die."

On Tuesday, Vavi told Jacaranda FM that he was still positive for Covid-19 after testing for a second time but was no longer showing any symptoms of the virus.