Furious Zweli Mkhize puts deputy DG in charge of Covid-19 fight in Nelson Mandela Bay

Furious with the Eastern Cape government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in Nelson Mandela Bay, health minister Zweli Mkhize has taken charge by sending a senior director to lead the tracing, screening and testing teams in the city.

He also read the riot act to health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and her administrative staff in a meeting behind closed doors in Port Elizabeth, according to three insiders.

This followed a presentation by Dr John Black, head of the infectious diseases and HIV unit at Livingstone hospital, who painted a bleak picture of a department that is hopelessly ill-prepared to deal with the virus.

Among the challenges were that hospitals were full, there was a dire shortage of staff and an urgent need for personal protective equipment (PPE) for health staff.