More than R1.6bn paid by UIF for Covid-19 relief - Thulas Nxesi

More than 600,000 workers have benefited from the Unemployment Insurance Fund relief scheme since the declaration of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi told parliament on Wednesday that R1.6bn had been paid out to more than 37,000 companies and 606,000 workers by the end of business on Tuesday.

“I need to state unambiguously that the UIF is delivering,” he said.

Nxesi was addressing a meeting of parliament's oversight committees on employment and labour on his department's plans to process the UIF and Compensation Fund claims, as well as conducting inspections and enforcements during the lockdown.

Nxesi said they continue to process claims as they come in and are also finalising applications which will be paid out shortly from the bargaining councils and employer associations in the engineering, textile and clothing, restaurants and catering as well as the metal sectors. Together these sectors represent almost 1.8-million workers, said the minister.