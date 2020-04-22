Covid-19 message delivered by drones rings hollow for Limpopo villagers

Resident Remember Shirinda told Sowetan that despite the municipality installing water tanks in the area last year, not a single drop has come out of the pipes.

"The only time we saw water coming out of this tank was when they were testing it with a power generator. Since then we haven't seen water from the connection, and when we enquire we are told it is not connected to electricity so we can't get water."

Shirinda said they were forced to break the regulations in search of clean water.

"We go out to buy litres of water from those who have boreholes in their backyards. It's tough for us because we pay R5 for 25 litres of water and before lockdown it was R1," he said.

Shirinda said it was impossible for them to wash their hands because basic water has become a luxury.

Another resident, Salvitia Mathebula, also demanded that the municipality prioritise the supply of water in the village.

"There is not even a water tank that supplies us with water. We hear what the mayor is saying on the drone but for us it is not doable without water," she said.

Municipality spokesperson Neville Ndlala said they were aware of water problems in the Muhlava area and residents were scheduled to benefit soon.

"We have assigned four water tanks for ward 18 which comprises of four villages and every Monday water will be delivered," he said.