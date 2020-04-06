Two arrested after mob loots liquor store in Langa
Police confirmed on Monday that two people were arrested in connection with the looting of a liquor store at the weekend in Langa, Cape Town.
The incident happened on Sunday.
“Shortly after the incident, a 33-year-old woman from Gugulethu, believed to be linked to the incident, was arrested,” said Brig Novela Potelwa.
“As part of ongoing tracing operations a 48-year-old male suspect was arrested on Sunday evening. Both suspects are expected to appear in court soon on charges of burglary and theft,” Potelwa added.
Police were expecting to make more arrests.
Potelwa confirmed that the incident was linked to the looting of a Shoprite liquor store.
Footage of the looting was shared on social media.
#looting #CoronaVirus #LOCKSOUTHAFRICADOWN Reports of Shoprite Liquor in Langa, Cape Town being looted a short while ago.. @News24 @Abramjee @SABCNewsOnline @MARIUSBROODRYK @eNCA @PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa total disregard for Corona and the law pic.twitter.com/6OSqv62der— BOSBEER.COM (@BOSBEER2006) April 5, 2020
The video clip appeared to have been shot by a person at the Shoprite grocery outlet next to the closed liquor store.
In the footage, scores of people were shown breaking down the shop front as onlookers watched.
After making their way inside, some people emerged with boxes of booze, others with bottles in their hands or tucked under arms.
One of the looters parked a trolley in front of the store, went inside and emerged with alcohol. He went inside a second time as people shouted: “This one will get arrested! You will get arrested,” in isiXhosa. Eventually, he pulled the packed trolley away.
Other looters carted off alcohol in a makeshift carrier sack.
Potelwa said police would strengthen their visibility at hotspots. “Deployment in the township has since been reinforced,” she said.
This incident comes amid a 21-day coronavirus lockdown restricting the sale of “non-essential" items such as alcohol and cigarettes.