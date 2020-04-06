South Africa

Man arrested during booze looting frenzy in Cape Town township

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 06 April 2020 - 07:11
Western Cape liquor store looted.
Image: 123RF/Vladislavs Gorniks

A 33-year-old suspect has been arrested in Langa, Cape Town, after a liquor store attached to a supermarket was looted.

A video has surfaced showing a group of men engaging in a midday looting frenzy on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said law enforcement officers were searching for more suspects.

In the video, the looters are excitedly carrying boxes out of the Shoprite Liquor store.

“Deployment in the area has since been reinforced as operations continue in search of more suspects responsible for the burglary and looting.

“Detectives have opened a case of burglary at business premises. Anyone with information about the incident that could assist the police investigation is urged to contact the crime stop number 08600 10111 or my SAPS app.” Potelwa said.

