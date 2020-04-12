An increase in liquor store burglaries giving Cele a headache

One of police minister Bheki Cele's biggest headaches since the Covid-19 lockdown was announced is the growing spate of alcohol theft.

Cele, who has frequented the Western Cape since the lockdown started, visited shopping centres in Mbekweni, in Paarl, and Kraaifontein on Saturday. He hinted that a syndicate could be behind the burglaries.

Cele, who was accompanied by senior police officials, said 16 liquor stores had been burgled — and that the Western Cape was leading with the break-ins. Quite sobering was Cele’s revelation that two police officers and a liquor store manager had been bust for supplying an underground market. Cele vowed to deal harshly with those found selling liquor during this period.

“I don’t know where this tendency comes from,” said Cele.

“It started in Langa. When I asked some of the suspects who have been arrested why they did it, they said they are hungry. I asked them how can they steal alcohol when they are hungry?”