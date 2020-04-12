Lockdown is costing SA an estimated R10bn a day, says FMF

FMF CEO Leon Louw said in a statement: “All experts agree that there is great uncertainty about the lockdown's benefits. Experts admit to knowing almost nothing with certainty about the health implications of totalitarian lockdown, such as whether it will merely 'flatten the curve', that is, have roughly the same number of infections spread over a longer period, or whether it will save a few thousand lives.

“Against that uncertainty, we know with absolute certainty the extent to which freedom has been obliterated temporarily, and will probably be compromised permanently. And we know with certainty that it is an is economic scorched earth policy.

“ ... The government's decision to extend the lockdown might cause more premature deaths than far less extreme measures, or even lifting existing measures completely,” he said in a statement.