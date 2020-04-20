Patel plays for time but new gazetted regulation bans sale of cooked hot food anyway

Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel wants more time to respond to Sakeliga after the organisation threatened to take legal action over the ban on the sale of cooked food.

The non-profit organisation gave the minister until 9am on Monday to explain the ban, failing which it would head to court.

But in a government gazette published on Monday, by the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), the words “excluding cooked hot food” were officially added to the lockdown regulations, prohibiting its sale.

The department’s Mlungisi Mtshali said the gazette was updated on Monday and it was now “in writing” that cooked food was banned from being sold.