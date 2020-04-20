'It's still irrational': government's outright ban on sale of cooked food

Sakeliga's Daniel du Plessis said the measures were “irrational” and far from clear in “that they are contrary to recommendations made by a multitude of international bodies and experts”.

“It is important to note that the new regulations only prohibit the sale of warm foods and, accordingly, this represents a small step in the right direction.

“In contrast to some claims made by state entities in the last week, it seems that it is now permissible to prepare and sell frozen or cold foods. We encourage businesses to look into ways in which they can adapt to these restrictions to still serve their customers and support their employees,” said Du Plessis.

The organisation initially gave trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel until 9am on Monday to explain the ban or said it would go to court. Patel asked for an extension until Wednesday.