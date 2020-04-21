'State to ease lockdown to allow sale of winter clothes' - Dlamini-Zuma

The government is planning to allow retailers to reopen for business so citizens can buy winter clothes, stationery and other goods that up to now have not been deemed as essential.

This is according to co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, whose department is responsible for drafting the national lockdown regulations in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday said the national command council on the coronavirus was discussing how the strict lockdown regulations could be relaxed to allow for trading related to the winter season.

Responding to questions from MPs during a virtual meeting with the National Assembly's portfolio committee on co-operative governance, Dlamini-Zuma said the government was likely to allow people to buy goods such as winter clothing and heaters as the winter seasons gains momentum.