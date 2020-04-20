Trade minister Ebrahim Patel under fire for cooked-food ban during lockdown

The DA has given minister of trade and industry Ebrahim Patel until 2pm on Monday to explain which lockdown regulation he relied upon to declare the sale of cooked food as prohibited during the lockdown.

The official opposition's shadow minister of trade and industry, Dean Macpherson, has threatened legal action should Patel fail to explain his pronouncements, which the party said were “absurd, invalid, illogical and ill-considered”.

Patel pronounced the ban on the sale of cooked food last week after the announcement of the amended regulations.

However, this appears to contradict the regulations which classify “any food products” as essential goods.