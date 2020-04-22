Over 130 police, security and public officials arrested during lockdown

At least 131 police officers, security members and government officials — specifically councillors — have been arrested for Covid-19-related lockdown crimes over the past month.

Police minister Bheki Cele said 89 police officers formed part of the overall figure.

“One of the challenges we have faced during the lockdown has been dealing with pockets of criminality and having to arrest members of the security forces, government officials and some public office bearers, specifically councillors.”

Cele was briefing the media during a visit to Durban on Wednesday to assess adherence of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations in the province.

He said councillors, health officials and department of correctional service members were among the government officials arrested.