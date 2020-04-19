Cops arrested for breaking lockdown laws, including alcohol-related crimes

Several police officers have been arrested for contravening lockdown regulations, including liquor-related crimes, police minister Bheki Cele said on Sunday.

Cele said a “small percentage” of officers were arrested after they sought “to rubbish the good work of the security forces during the lockdown”.

Cele said police had a zero-tolerance approach to criminality and corruption by its own members.

He said several citizens had also been arrested for offences, including fraudulent lockdown permits, failure to confine themselves to places of residence and illegal gatherings.

The biggest percentage of South Africans were arrested for violating regulations on the prohibition of the sale of liquor.

Acting national police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said figures would only be released at a later stage.

“These arrests can be avoided if people can listen and adhere to government’s call to stay home for their own protection against the coronavirus,” Cele said.