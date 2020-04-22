Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1,000 admission of guilt fine for breach of lockdown rules

Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has paid an admission of guilt fee of R1,000 after she was charged for “unlawfully and intentionally” violating lockdown rules.

This came after a picture of Ndabeni-Abrahams emerged on social media where she was seen dining at Mduduzi Manana’s house in violation of the lockdown regulation which limited people’s movements and called for people to stay at home.

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Ndabeni-Abrahams for two months and announced that her salary would be docked for a month.

Ramaphosa also called for the law to take its course.In charging Ndabeni-Abrahams, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that she had intentionally and unlawfully contravened lockdown rules after their investigation revealed that she was not rendering any essential services when she visited Manana’s house as he had claimed.