ANC suspends councillor arrested twice for permit fraud

The ANC in Mpumalanga have terminated the membership of its councillor arrested in connection with selling fake trading permits to foreign shop owners during the lockdown.

Musawenkosi “Chippy” Masina, the ward 2 councillor in the Steve Tshwete local municipality in Middelburg, was arrested on April 10. The arrest came just a day after he was warned by municipal officials who discovered during inspection on April 9 that he had issued a fraudulent permit to a shop owner, after the relaxation of regulations on grocery shops.

He was arrested and released on a warning for further investigation. The following day, on Good Friday, he was arrested again in Hendrina for the selling more fake permits to traders.