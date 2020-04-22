WATCH | Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
On the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, nurses and doctors are caring for the living.
But there is another front line of those who must care for the dead - like the four women who run a funeral home in New York City's Harlem, which is so overrun with bodies they sometimes must, heartbreakingly, turn families away.
Funeral director Jenny Adames says the women look out for each other. She reminds them - as much as they can stick to it – to “limit your compassion please, because we gotta move on to the next one. There's no time to stop.”
