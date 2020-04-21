Owner of a Maponya Mall eatery arrested for 'selling alcohol'

An owner of a popular Maponya Mall restaurant and six other people have been arrested for contravening lockdown regulations by selling alcohol.

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said three suspects were seen leaving the mall on Tuesday in a red Toyota Condor and they were intercepted.

He said crime intelligence received information about the liquor that was sold at the back of the mall.

“Upon searching the vehicle police found large volumes of alcohol. The three suspects were taken back to the mall where the owner of the tavern and three more suspects were arrested,” Naidoo said.

He said the actual value of the liquor was yet to be determined.