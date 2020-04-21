WATCH | Gauteng cop prays for 'disobedient' pastor before arresting him for breaking lockdown rules
Social media users have saluted and praised a police officer captured praying before arresting a pastor for contravening the Disaster Management Act regulations.
The clip, shared widely on social media, shows the officer giving a short prayer before handcuffing the offending pastor.
In the video, the officer first outlines why the pastor has to be arrested and rebukes him for disobeying South African and global laws and "misleading God's children" as a man of the cloth.
👊🙌👏🙏I salute! him man in uniform #COVID19SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/jQlgpXywNR— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) April 19, 2020
He then explains that for the pastor's actions, police are forced to arrest him in the name of the "Father, Son and Holy Spirit".
The incident reportedly happened in Gauteng, but it remains unclear when it happened.
The funny clip garnered many positive reactions from users, who praised the cop for carrying out his duties. Some even said he deserved an award.