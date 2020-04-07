Sassa gives food parcels to recipients whose grants lapsed due to Covid-19 lockdown

He said in order to deal with this unintended consequence of the lockdown, Sassa was providing food parcels and vouchers to these recipients.

“The situation will be fully remedied for those grants expiring in April because Ministerial directions issued on 30 March 2020 enable continued payment of temporary disability grants throughout the lockdown period.”

Letsatsi said social relief of distress required an application process, but during the declared state of disaster, applications will be done telephonically on 0800 60 10 11.

He further warned that the application forms with a Sassa logo has been circulating in public was not from the agency.

“The forms which have been circulating on social media and other platforms will not be accepted from the public because applications are done telephonically and only an authorised Sassa official completes the forms,” Letsatsi said.

He said preference for support will be given to citizens who are not receiving support from any other source, to ensure that the limited resources reach as many citizens as possible.”

Letsatsi said provincial joint operation centres and the department of social development were co-ordinating the issuing of food parcels at food distribution centres to alleviate the impact of the lockdown.